Family Asset Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.38. 11,895,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

