Family Asset Management LLC Sells 25,603 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 124,764 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 398,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,588. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

