Family Asset Management LLC Sells 9,259 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

