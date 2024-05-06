Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

