George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 2,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

George Risk Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

