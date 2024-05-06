Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 6,130,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,221,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 3.06.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

