ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

ICC Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.24.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Institutional Trading of ICC

About ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

