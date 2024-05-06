ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.
ICC Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.24.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.03%.
About ICC
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.
