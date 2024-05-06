iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Family Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.31. 1,093,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

