Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 0%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.
Logansport Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement
About Logansport Financial
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
