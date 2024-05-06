McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,742. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $282.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

