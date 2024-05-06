Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,023,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

