OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.45 million, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

