Petix & Botte Co Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,973,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.2 %

NSC stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.47. 1,605,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

