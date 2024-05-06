Petix & Botte Co Has $418,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.46. 9,280,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,079,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.