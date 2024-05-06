Petix & Botte Co Sells 3,255 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FSK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $19.42. 1,490,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,826. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

