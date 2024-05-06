RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
RESAAS Services Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.13.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
