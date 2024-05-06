Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8.8% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 603,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 298,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 8.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

