Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

