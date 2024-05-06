SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 438,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.57 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

