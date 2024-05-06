Spire Wealth Management Has $10.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,447,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $265.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.