Spire Wealth Management Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 244,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

