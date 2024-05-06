Spire Wealth Management Has $14.62 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, reaching $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.58 and a 200-day moving average of $443.18. The company has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

