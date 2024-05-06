TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COST traded up $11.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $743.90. 2,323,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,560. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $730.46 and its 200-day moving average is $673.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

