Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. 397,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.99. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

UPBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

