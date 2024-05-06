Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.41). Approximately 97,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 36,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

Insider Activity at Velocity Composites

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Andrew Beaden acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,688.44). 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

