Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0058

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $57.90 million and $10.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002259 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

