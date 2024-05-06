Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $59.82. 14,207,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $482.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

