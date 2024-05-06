Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

