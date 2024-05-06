Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading 1% Higher

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03). Approximately 1,207,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,708,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.62.

Westminster Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.