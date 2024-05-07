4,331 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 780.2% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.