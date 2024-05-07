4,427 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 3,120,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

