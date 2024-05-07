Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading 1% Higher

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.15 ($10.91) and last traded at €10.07 ($10.83). Approximately 816,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.97 ($10.72).

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.34.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

