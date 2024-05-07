Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 379,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.