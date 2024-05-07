Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.53 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $461.71 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.43 or 1.00057864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012946 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04723854 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $23,897,907.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

