Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.23

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 87470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In related news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

