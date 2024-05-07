Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 52,640 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. 6,939,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,556. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

