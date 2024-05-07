Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 10,038,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,616,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

