Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,071,000 after buying an additional 1,060,322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,115,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,641. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

