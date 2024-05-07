Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,795 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,221. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

