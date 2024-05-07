Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,878 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,795. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.