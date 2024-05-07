Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. 37,302,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,253,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.