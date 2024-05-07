Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 2,255,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

