Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 9% Higher

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 47,218,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 9,217,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Insider Activity at Arc Minerals

In other Arc Minerals news, insider Nick von Schirnding bought 1,112,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($27,948.42). Corporate insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

