Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,462 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 168,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,194 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

