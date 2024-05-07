Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,119 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,546 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 141,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 4,330,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

