Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,185 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 97,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.52.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

