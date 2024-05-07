Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,185 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 97,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.52.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

