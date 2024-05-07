Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 206.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 2,362,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

