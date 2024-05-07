Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 691,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.84. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

