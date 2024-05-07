Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 369,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

