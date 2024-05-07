Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,657 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 800,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 131,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

